KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The government will be uncompromising with civil servants involved in abuse of power and corruption, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said.

He said the civil service would continue to cooperate with enforcement agencies to ensure investigations are thorough and transparent so that justice is upheld for all parties involved.

“The principle of rejecting abuse of power, corruption and governance misconduct must be upheld at all times in line with the Rukun Negara pledge and the Public Service pledge, to ensure that the image and credibility of the Public Service are not tainted by conduct that could erode public trust in the nation’s core institutions, as has often been emphasised by the prime minister,” he said in a statement.

Shamsul added that integrity would remain central to service delivery, with a focus on reducing leakages and defending national security and sovereignty.

His statement comes amid a series of investigations into senior officials, including the arrest yesterday of the Department of Environment director-general and deputy director-general.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission detained the two officials over an investigation into illegal electronic waste activities, following the remand of several individuals, including four by the Negri Sembilan MACC on Jan 20.

The suspects, including company directors and Department of Environment officers, are allegedly involved in protecting factories engaged in illegal scheduled waste processing, with the MACC freezing 16 bank accounts holding RM10.2 million as part of the probe into e-waste and effluent discharge in Selangor and Negri Sembilan.