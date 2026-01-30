KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Armed Forces’ Joint Forces Headquarters chief of staff Major General Datuk Mohamed Fauzi Kamis was charged at the Sessions Court today with criminal breach of trust involving RM5 million from the Armed Forces Welfare Fund (TKAT).

Fauzi, 56, claimed trial after the charge was read before judge Suzana Hussin, the New Straits Times reported.

According to the charge sheet, Fauzi, in his capacity as assistant chief of staff for Personnel Services and chairman of the TKAT investment committee, was entrusted with RM5 million belonging to the fund.

He is alleged to have misappropriated the money by making an additional investment in Precious Amber International Bhd without obtaining approval from the investment committee.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Defence Ministry headquarters on Nov 27, 2023, and the charge under Section 409 of the Penal Code carries a maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

