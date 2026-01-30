KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Over the past few days, major media outlets have reported a Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak in West Bengal, India, sparking flashbacks of Covid-19 pandemic fears across Asia and prompting some countries to implement precautionary measures.

While there is currently no indication that the virus has spread to Malaysia or across borders, several Southeast Asian countries have issued precautionary notices and increased airport surveillance following the NiV outbreak in India.

What is Nipah virus?

The NiV, medically known as Henipavirus nipahense, is a rare but deadly virus that can cause fatal respiratory illness and brain inflammation.

It is a zoonotic virus, meaning it can transmit from animals to humans. It can also spread through contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact.

The Nipah virus shares similarities with the Ebola virus, another deadly zoonotic virus that attacks blood vessels. However, Ebola differs significantly in symptoms, transmission efficiency, and historical impact in Africa.

In Malaysia, NiV causes a highly dangerous infection carried by bats, which can also infect pigs and humans through close contact. The virus has been historically linked to pigs and pig-farming activities, dating back to the first outbreak in 1998-1999.

Signs, complications and mortality of Nipah virus

Symptoms range from fever and headaches to breathing difficulties. Severe cases can lead to encephalitis and death.

The incubation period lasts between four and 21 days. Some infected individuals may show no symptoms, while others experience flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, respiratory issues, and fatigue.

There is also a high risk that infected patients may develop meningitis or encephalitis, inflammation of the brain.

Mortality rates among NiV patients are high, ranging from 40 to 70 per cent. There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment. Care is generally limited to intensive supportive treatment for severe cases.

Field lab assistants catch a bat in a net while collecting specimens for Nipah virus research in Shuvarampur, Faridpur, Bangladesh, September 14, 2021. — Reuters pic

The outbreak that put Malaysia on the Nipah virus map

More than 26 years ago, Malaysia made headlines as the first country to face a then-unknown viral epidemic, later identified as Nipah virus.

The virus, one of the world’s deadliest, was first discovered in the small village of Kampung Sungai Nipah in Negri Sembilan in 1999, giving it its name.

NiV caused a nationwide outbreak in Malaysia and Singapore from September 1998 to May 1999, resulting in 265 cases of acute encephalitis and 105 deaths.

Investigations later identified sick pigs as the source, prompting widespread culling to curb the outbreak. The aftermath nearly wiped out the billion-ringgit pig farming industry in Perak, Selangor, and Negri Sembilan.

Initially, Nipah was mistaken for Japanese encephalitis (JE) due to similar symptoms. Today, NiV is well understood, and Malaysia’s experience partly inspired the 2011 movie Contagion.

How to protect yourself from Nipah virus

As with any viral outbreak, prevention relies on good personal hygiene, limited contact, and regular handwashing.

At-risk groups should be aware of symptoms and avoid exposure to high-risk areas such as pig farms or bat-infested zones.

Anyone experiencing persistent dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, disorientation, difficulty breathing, or acute encephalitis should seek medical attention immediately.

Pet owners are advised to wear protective gloves when handling sick animals or their waste.

Health authorities continue to monitor the situation, and public cooperation, accurate information, and adherence to official notices remain vital for NiV prevention.

Assessing the risk of another Nipah outbreak

The risk of another Nipah outbreak in Malaysia remains low. NiV does not spread casually through public spaces, airports, planes, or tourist destinations. Malaysians are unlikely to encounter it unless in close contact with infected individuals or visiting affected areas.

Since the 1998-1999 epidemic, Malaysia has not experienced another outbreak. The World Organisation for Animal Health declared the country free of the virus from 2001 onwards.

Over the years, sporadic NiV outbreaks have been reported in Bangladesh, India, the Philippines, and Singapore.

The recent situation in India has prompted Malaysian authorities to increase health screenings at border entry points as a precautionary measure.

The Health Ministry assured the public that it is actively verifying reports through official channels, including engaging the World Health Organisation (WHO) and liaising with relevant authorities.