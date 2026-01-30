PUTRAJAYA, Jan 30 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced new Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) or road tax rates for e-hailing service vehicles based on the validity period and engine capacity (cc), in line with the implementation of flexible LKM renewal, which will take effect today, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

In a statement yesterday, MOT said the recalibration of the LKM fee calculation rates and renewal periods for e-hailing service vehicles was carried out following the arising issues involving e-hailing vehicle owners who faced difficulties renewing their LKM when the vehicle permit (eVP) was nearing expiry, with a remaining validity period of less than six months.

“This means that all e-hailing service vehicles that are legally registered will be allowed to renew their LKM for a period shorter than six or 12 months. However, such LKM renewals remain subject to the lowest remaining validity period of the eVP, the Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre (PPKM) report and the validity of the insurance coverage,” the statement said.

MOT said the LKM validity period for e-hailing service vehicles will be set at a minimum of one month, while the maximum period was 12 months.

“E-hailing vehicle owners are given the flexibility to renew their LKM for a period of between one and five months, where the cumulative fee rate will not exceed the six-month LKM fee rate. The LKM fee rates for six- and 12-month periods remain unchanged. This facility only applies as long as the vehicle remains legally registered as an e-hailing vehicle,” the statement said.

According to the official MOT chart, previously, LKM renewal was only offered for six- and 12-month periods. Under the new method, e-hailing vehicle owners may now renew their LKM for shorter periods of between one and five months, with fee rates introduced based on specific rates or prorated amounts according to the renewal period.

For peninsular Malaysia under the original usage code “AB”, vehicles with an engine capacity of 1,000 cc and below were previously charged RM20 for a 12-month period and RM10 for six months. Under the new method, the introduced rates are RM5 for three months, RM3.40 for two months and RM2.70 for one month.

For vehicles with engine capacities between 1,404 cc and 1,600 cc, the existing rates are RM90 for 12 months and RM45 for six months, while the newly introduced rates are RM22.50 (three months), RM15 (two months) and RM8.50 (one month).

Under the original usage code “AD” for peninsular Malaysia, the existing rates for vehicles with engine capacities of 1,000 cc and below are RM20 (12 months) and RM10 (six months), while the introduced rates are RM5 (three months), RM3.40 (two months) and RM2.70 (one month).

Meanwhile, for vehicles with engine capacities between 1,404 cc and 1,600 cc, the existing rates are RM120 for 12 months and RM60 for six months, with newly introduced rates of RM30 (three months), RM20 (two months) and RM11 (one month).

For Sabah and Sarawak, the comparison of rates shows a similar structure with lower rates.

Under code “AB”, vehicles with engine capacities between 1,404 cc and 1,600 cc were previously charged RM72 for 12 months and RM36 for six months, while the introduced rates are RM18 (three months), RM12 (two months) and RM7 (one month).

Meanwhile, under code “AD”, the existing rates for the same category are RM60 (12 months) and RM30 (six months), with new rates of RM15, RM10 and RM6 respectively for three-, two- and one-month periods.

For tax-free areas of Langkawi and Labuan, the existing and introduced fee rates are also set lower compared to peninsular Malaysia.

In Langkawi, vehicles with engine capacities between 1,404 cc and 1,600 cc under code “AB” are charged RM45 for 12 months and RM22.50 for six months, while the introduced rates are RM11.25 (three months), RM7.50 (two months) and RM4.80 (one month).

Meanwhile, in Labuan, vehicles with engine capacities between 1,404 cc and 1,600 cc under code “AB” are charged RM36 for 12 months and RM18 for six months, while the introduced rates are RM9 (three months), RM6 (two months) and RM4 (one month). — Bernama