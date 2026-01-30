KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — National men’s doubles head coach Herry Iman Pierngadi is hoping for a showdown between his charges, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, and world No. 1 Korean pair Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae in the All England final in Birmingham this March.

Herry is confident that Aaron-Wooi Yik, who were runners-up in the 2019 and 2024 editions, have a chance to overcome the defending champions if the top national men’s doubles pair can reproduce the form they showed at the 2026 Malaysia Open final on January 11.

“We have to look at the draw first, but I wish the two pairs can meet again in the final. We have a chance (of winning).

“If you look at their performance in the Malaysia Open final, Aaron-Wooi Yik made simple mistakes in the closing points; if that hadn’t happened, the result would have been different,” he told reporters after a training session here today.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallists lost 15-21, 21-12, 18-21 to Won Ho-Seung Jae in the final, their second defeat in three meetings with the Koreans.

Herry added that he is focusing on improving the players’ physical training sessions, including cardio, strength and speed work, ahead of the German Open from February 24 to March 1, followed by the All England from March 3-8.

He said the national men’s doubles players have responded positively to the changes implemented in the physical training sessions.

“Since I improved the physical training sessions, I’ve seen the players more motivated to prepare for this year’s All England,” he said. — Bernama