SANDAKAN, Jan 30 — KD Pari, which played a key role in Op Daulat to curb the intrusion by Sulu militants in Lahad Datu in 2013, has officially ended its service after 49 years with the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

Eastern Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Datuk Khir Junaidi Idris said the decommissioning ceremony of the patrol vessel was not merely the retirement of an ageing asset, but a significant symbol of RMN’s transformation towards a more modern and capable fleet.

“This vessel has served with distinction in carrying out duties in Sabah waters and the Peninsula, with a sailing record of 397 million nautical miles. It was also involved in various important operations as well as joint exercises with local and foreign vessels.

“KD Pari is the first vessel from its squadron to be decommissioned this year, with several other vessels expected to undergo the process in stages,” he said after officiating at the decommissioning ceremony of KD Pari here today.

He added that KD Pari also played an important role in supporting missions under the Eastern Sabah Security Command (EssCom) to ensure security zones in the waters of eastern Sabah.

According to a brief history, KD Pari was launched in 1975 at the Hong Leong-Lurssen Shipyard in Butterworth and was commissioned on March 23, 1977.

Using the international call sign 9MJO and pennant number 3510, the vessel was initially placed under the Fast Attack Craft (Gun) Squadron together with six other patrol vessels of the Jerong class.

The squadron comprised KD Jerong (3505), KD Todak (3506), KD Paus (3507), KD Yu (3508), KD Baung (3509) and KD Pari (3510). In 2019, the Fast Attack Craft (Gun) Squadron was redesignated as the Fast Patrol Craft Squadron (SKRL-6), which also incorporated KD Serang (3502) and KD Ganas (3503) under the same squadron.

The RMN vessels were subsequently placed under the command of Naval Region Command 2 (Mawilla 2), based in Sandakan, to carry out patrol duties, particularly along the east coast of Sabah. — Bernama