KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Home Ministry will roll out MyNIISe QR code usage at five major international airports from March 1 as part of efforts to speed up immigration clearance and ease congestion.

The ministry said the rollout involves 46 pedestrian eGates that will be deployed in phases across key international gateways.

The eGates will be installed at KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, Penang International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport and Kuching International Airport.

In a statement, the ministry said the initiative aims to provide a “seamless, user-friendly and secure travel experience while maintaining optimal border security control”.

The QR code rollout forms part of a broader integration of the MyNIISe mobile application with existing systems, including MyBorder Pass.

The integration has begun at KLIA Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 to allow travel data to be synchronised automatically within the MyNIISe ecosystem.

The Home Ministry said the system integration is designed to reduce repeated processes for travellers while preserving border security standards.

During the transition period, Malaysian users may continue using existing MyNIISe login methods until February 28.

The ministry said a full transition to MyDigital ID authentication will take place after the deadline.

Travellers will also continue to have the option of using MyBorder Pass, passport scanning at MyNIISe eGates, existing eGates or manual immigration counters.

MyNIISe is designed as a long-term replacement for the myIMMS system, which has been in use for more than two decades.

The ministry said the phased approach is intended to improve the airport travel experience without disrupting border operations.