TEHRAN, March 13 — Iran’s national football team said in a statement on social media that no one can exclude it from the 2026 Fifa World Cup, after recent uncertainty over its participation in the tournament, reported Xinhua.

“The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is Fifa, not any individual country,” the team said in a statement on Thursday.

“Iran’s national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament.”

“Certainly, no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of ‘host’ yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event,” the statement added.

Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei reposted the statement on his personal account.

The statement came amid heightened tensions following military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran.

The uncertainty appeared to have eased on Tuesday, when Fifa President Gianni Infantino said on social media that US President Donald Trump had assured him during their meeting that Iran’s team would be welcome to compete.

However, Iranian Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali said on Wednesday that Iran would not participate in the 2026 World Cup following the recent military strikes.

Iran has been drawn in Group G for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19. The team is scheduled to open its campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by a match against Belgium at the same venue on June 21. Its final group match is set for June 26 against Egypt in Seattle.

Iran had previously withdrawn from the Milan-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games because of travel safety concerns, the International Paralympic Committee said. — Bernama-Xinhua