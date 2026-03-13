KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The National Hindu Temples Steering Committee (NHTSC) has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) outlining a structured framework aimed at resolving long-standing land status challenges affecting temples nationwide.

In a statement, the NHTSC said its delegation met with the Political Secretary to the Prime Minister, Chan Ming Kai, yesterday to formally hand over a letter addressed to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim detailing several constructive proposals.

Among the key proposals is a request for a moratorium on enforcement actions against affected temples for at least six months, or until a sustainable and structured resolution framework is fully implemented.

The committee also proposed the adoption of the term “Kuil Tanpa Pendaftaran Tanah” (KTPT) as a more accurate administrative reference for temples facing land status issues, replacing terminology it considers less constructive.

The NHTSC, which was recently formed by the Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS), is also seeking recognition as a national coordinating platform representing numerous Hindu organisations to work closely with federal and state agencies in addressing temple-related land matters responsibly.

During the engagement, Chan conveyed that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) understands the concerns raised by the Indian and Hindu communities regarding temple-related matters.

“He further assured that the PMO will study the proposals presented and take the necessary steps to address the issues, while also indicating that the government is open to engaging with the NHTSC in seeking a structured and sustainable long-term solution,” the statement said.

The NHTSC welcomed the assurance, expressing its commitment to working constructively with the government, state authorities and relevant agencies to ensure that temple-related issues are addressed responsibly, lawfully and in a manner that preserves religious harmony in Malaysia.

The committee added that it believes long-standing issues affecting temples can be resolved through cooperation, dialogue and a structured approach that benefits both the community and the nation. — Bernama