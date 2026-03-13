PUTRAJAYA, March 13 — The Ministry of Higher Education said the issue involving Universiti Malaya and a student organisation over the use of the university’s logo should be addressed in a constructive and prudent manner.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said that any confusion or breach of procedures involving the use of the university’s identity or logo should first be resolved through discussion and consultation between the university and the students.

“I am following the latest developments involving the Letter of Demand issued by UM to a student organisation regarding the use of the university’s logo.

“The dialogue and negotiation approach is more in line with the spirit of the university ecosystem, which is based on openness, education, and student leadership development,” he said in a statement today.

Zambry said such matters should not escalate to legal action if there was still room for an amicable solution between the two parties.

“I would like to stress that all active student associations or movements, whether officially registered or not, must always respect the rules and guidelines set by the university.

“This is especially in matters involving the use of the name, logo and institutional identity,” he said.

Zambry added that in the case of unregistered associations, the university could adopt a more educational approach by calling them in and providing appropriate guidance.

“I hope that UM will take more proactive and consultative steps in addressing this issue, while students should approach it with an open mind and enthusiasm to find the best solution for the common good.

“MOHE always encourages a culture of dialogue, understanding and mutual respect within the nation’s higher education ecosystem,” he said.

A local news portal reported that Liga Mahasiswa Universiti Malaya (LMUM) claimed it had been subjected to intimidation following a legal notice requiring the group to cease using UM’s name, as it is not yet officially registered as a student organisation. — Bernama