KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) confirmed that the registration of the four heritage players as local players for the 2025-2026 Malaysia League (M-League) season was done in accordance with the M-League Competition Regulations

The MFL said three Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) players — Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel — and one Kuching City FC player, Gabriel Palmero, were registered in accordance with procedures in the league competition’s manual.

“Referring to the Malaysia League Manual Edition 2025-2026, under 01 Competition Regulations, Article 3: Registration and Transfer System for Officials and Players; 3.3 FAM Football Information Management System MYPAS (Fifa CONNECT); Clause C Local and Foreign Players requires the submission of a coloured copy of the identity card or a coloured copy of the passport.

“This requirement is also clarified through a circular letter issued to all M-League clubs dated June 12, 2025, where Clause 8.2 states that the following documents must be updated and uploaded in PDF format for approval under the category of Local and Foreign Players: i) A coloured copy of the identity card or a coloured copy of the passport,” the MFL said in a statement today.

According to the MFL, the four players have completed the registration process in accordance with the M-League competition regulations by using valid identity cards issued by the National Registration Department (JPN) to be registered as local players for this season.

As such, the MFL stressed that there has been no breach of regulations in the registration of Figueiredo, Irazabal, Hevel and Palmero by their respective clubs.

However, the MFL clarified that the four players are still required to serve a 12-month suspension from official matches as recently decided by FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The four are among seven Harimau Malaya players who were sanctioned for falsifying eligibility documents. — Bernama