KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The savings measures announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim amid global economic uncertainty reflect the Madani Government’s commitment to prioritising public welfare, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

She said the move also aims to ensure government funds are used wisely to meet public needs, including in the Federal Territories.

“As a minister, I welcome the Prime Minister’s directive, and we in the Federal Territories will follow it. These cost-cutting measures are essential to ensure funds remain sufficient to prioritise the people of Kuala Lumpur and the Federal Territories, reflecting the Madani Government’s commitment to being people-centred,” she said.

She spoke to reporters after the Aidilfitri donation event organised by Ehsan Group of Companies in partnership with Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan here yesterday.

Also present were Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan chief executive officer Dr Abdul Basir V. Kunhimohammed, Ehsan Group of Companies founder Datuk Abdul Hamid P.V Abdu and its general manager Abduk Gafur Suleiman, as well as the local community.

At the event, Hannah, also chair of Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan, distributed RM150 each and 100 bags of rice to 200 recipients, including orphans, tahfiz students, and asnaf families from the Segambut parliamentary constituency.

Abdul Hamid said the donation continues the company’s 32-year tradition of helping those in need, expanding beyond Segambut to include states such as Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Melaka, and Penang, with support from government and non-government agencies.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that ministries, agencies, and government-linked companies will skip Aidilfitri open houses this year to save costs amid global economic uncertainty from the West Asia conflict.

He also told ministers and officials to limit overseas trips, except for pre-scheduled or essential ones. — Bernama