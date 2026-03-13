IPOH, March 13 — The Perak state government has assured that the well-being of three elephants from the Taiping Zoo & Night Safari (ZTNS) sent to Japan will be closely monitored to ensure their welfare is protected.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said the move to send the three elephants, named Dara, Amoi, and Kelat, to Tennoji Zoo in Osaka was the outcome of a collaboration that had been under discussion since 2022.

She said that the Japanese zoo had expressed interest in acquiring the elephants from Malaysia, and that the relocation process had been arranged through the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) in coordination with the zoo management.

“Over the past few years, several series of discussions have been held, including visits by Perhilitan to Osaka to assess the facilities provided to ensure they are suitable.

“A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed previously, leading to the dispatch of these three elephants,” she told reporters after attending the Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Bubur Lambuk Iftar Ramadan distribution event at the Sultan Azlan Shah Roundabout, Meru Raya yesterday.

Ng said the Taiping Municipal Council, which manages ZTNS, has confirmed that the three elephants have reached Osaka safely.

She added that ZTNS representatives are expected to visit the zoo around April to check on the elephants’ condition and sign a follow-up MoU as part of the bilateral cooperation.

Ng said that the collaboration also involves an animal exchange, with ZTNS set to receive animals from Tennoji Zoo following the elephants’ arrival

She added that ZTNS and Perhilitan have consistently prioritised animal welfare throughout the partnership.

Previously, netizens had expressed concern over the welfare of the three elephants following claims about their transfer to Japan. An online petition protesting the move also went viral, garnering support from over 26,000 signatories as of Thursday. — Bernama