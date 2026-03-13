KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — An assessment of the short-, medium- and long-term impact of the West Asia conflict on the country will be discussed at the Special Cabinet Meeting tomorrow, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“What is more important is for us to be prepared, particularly in terms of the people’s economy. Further details will be announced tomorrow after the meeting.

“We do not want to make any decisions before all matters are discussed in detail,” he told reporters at the Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Breaking-of-Fast event here yesterday.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the special committee chaired by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan had already held preliminary discussions on issues arising from the conflict.

Tensions in West Asia have escalated since February 28 following attacks by Israel and the United States (US) on Iran, which were followed by retaliatory strikes by Tehran against US interests in Gulf countries. — Bernama