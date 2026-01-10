LONDON, Jan 10 — Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has received an additional one-match suspension and a £50,000 (RM274,302) fine following his conduct in last month’s defeat by Liverpool, reported Xinhua.

The Argentine defender admitted a Football Association charge of “acting improperly by failing to leave the field of play promptly” after he was sent off in the 93rd minute of Spurs’ 2-1 loss on December 20.

Romero was shown a second yellow card for kicking out at Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate after being fouled. His first booking came in the 66th minute for dissent.

He was also accused of behaving in a “confrontational and/or aggressive manner towards the referee”.

After a hearing, an independent regulatory commission imposed the additional one-match ban along with the £50,000 fine. — Bernama-Xinhua