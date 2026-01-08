KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — And just like that, Malaysia’s men’s singles challenge at the Malaysia Open was out of the picture early again.

This came after national shuttler and last hope Leong Jun Hao bowed out in the second round of the 2026 edition at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here today.

The unseeded Jun Hao went down 18-21, 11-21 to Indonesia’s fourth seed Jonatan Christie in a match that lasted just five minutes short of an hour.

The world number 28 said he had given his all but admitted the higher quality of his opponent proved decisive, with the victory allowing the world number four Indonesian to level their head-to-head record at 3-3 during the season opener.

“I am disappointed because I felt that I had a chance to win but was unable to do it,” he told reporters after the match.

The 26-year-old said the defeat had taught him to be more patient when attacking his opponent.

After an underwhelming 2025 season, in which he managed only two quarter-final appearances from 19 tournaments, Jun Hao hopes to produce better consistency this year and push deeper into tournaments.

Today’s loss also meant Malaysia’s men’s singles title drought at the Malaysia Open was extended to six consecutive editions.

The last time Malaysia had a representative in the quarter-finals was Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei in 2018, which also saw him clinch the title.

Last Tuesday, another Malaysian shuttler, Lee Zii Jia, crashed out in the opening round, losing to India’s Ayush Shetty 12-21, 17-21 in 39 minutes.

The Malaysia Open runs until Jan 11. — Bernama