KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The deaths of Zara Qairina Mahathir and Yap Shing Xuen have highlighted shortcomings in school safety measures, prompting renewed calls for reform.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the two incidents marked a critical turning point in efforts to strengthen school security nationwide.

Zara Qairina, 13, was confirmed to have died at Hospital Queen Elizabeth in Kota Kinabalu on July 17, 2025, a day after she was found unconscious near her school hostel.

On October 22, 2025, a male student was charged with stabbing 16-year-old Yap Shing Xuen to death at a secondary school in Bandar Utama.

Astro Awani reported that findings from the 2025 student and hostel safety audit by the Inspectorate, which covered 850 schools across the country, showed that only 28.94 per cent had functioning closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems.

“If only 28 per cent of CCTV systems are operational, how do we answer to the public and reassure parents that our schools are safe?

“This audit reflects the real situation that must be improved — it is a clear call for us to act,” Fadhlina said in her 2026 New Year Address at the Education Ministry in Putrajaya today, as quoted by Astro Awani.

She said 333 new CCTV units would be installed at selected schools in 2026, with an emphasis on ensuring the systems remain operational.

“The focus is not only on installation, but on continuous maintenance so that the CCTV systems function effectively.

“State Education Departments (JPN), District Education Offices (PPD) and schools have been instructed to ensure all CCTV systems are in good working condition,” she said, adding that the Education Ministry was open to cooperation with the private sector and community groups to support maintenance efforts.

Astro Awani also reported that the ministry would introduce a Student Protection Policy to be implemented in all schools beginning this year, involving school management, teachers, parents and relevant security agencies.

The Safe School Guidelines will also be strengthened through collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, the Ministry of Health, the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and local communities.

Fadhlina stressed that student safety should not be treated solely as a technical matter, but one that requires a humane approach and shared responsibility.

“This is not just about regulations or infrastructure, but about trust. Schools must be the safest place for our children,” she said.