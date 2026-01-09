PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — The Education Ministry has activated the National Education Advisory Council to study the need to revive the Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) and the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examinations.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the council’s study findings would be presented to the Cabinet before any further decisions are made.

“We will review the examinations as they remain a key concern among parents,” she said, adding that survey reports and recommendations would also be submitted to the Cabinet for deliberation.

Fadhlina said the study would be carried out soon.

UPSR, to determine how well primary school kids have done for their first six years, was abolished in 2021, followed by PT3 (for Form Three students) in 2022, with both replaced by school-based assessment. — Bernama