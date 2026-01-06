PARIS, Jan 6 — Racing Strasbourg’s English coach Liam Rosenior said today it looked like he was going to be the next manager of Chelsea.

“I was given permission to speak to ... one of the biggest football clubs in the world, who are Club World Cup champions.

It’s an honour for me to be associated with a club like that.

And now, on this day, it looks like I’m going to be the next manager of that football club,” Rosenior, who joined Ligue 1 club Strasbourg in 2024, told a press conference.

“I haven’t signed anything yet.

I’ve agreed verbally with Chelsea,” he explained, adding an announcement was likely to be made within a few hours.

Chelsea parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca last week. — Reuters