KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Selangor FC yesterday announced the appointment of Kim Pan Gon as the team’s new head coach, effective immediately.

In a statement, the Red Giants said they are confident that the former Harimau Malaya head coach is capable of shouldering the responsibility and leading Selangor to greater heights, backed by his extensive experience and achievements.

Meanwhile, former interim head coach Christophe Gamel has also been appointed as the new technical director of Selangor FC, effective yesterday.

Gamel’s new role will focus on the development of coaches and young players, covering the under-23 squad through to the grassroots level of Selangor FC.

“Selangor FC wishes Kim Pan Gon and Christophe Gamel every success in carrying out their respective responsibilities and roles,” it added. — Bernama