PARIS, Jan 4 — Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior said yesterday that there was “nothing concrete” about the reports linking him with the Chelsea job, after his team’s 1-1 draw at Nice in Ligue 1.

Enzo Maresca left his role in charge of the Blues on Thursday with Englishman Rosenior, who guided the Alsatian club to a seventh-placed finished last season, tipped to take over at Stamford Bridge.

The draw leaves Strasbourg, who are owned by Chelsea’s parent company BlueCo, seventh in the table without a league win since November 9.

“I want to focus on Strasbourg and not other things at the moment,” Rosenior told reporters.

“That’s all the information I can give you today.

“We don’t know what will be done tomorrow, but at the moment, there’s nothing concrete,” the 41-year-old former England under-21 defender added.

On the Cote d’Azur, Argentina forward Joaquin Panichelli opened the scoring for Rosenior’s visitors with a penalty on 13 minutes.

New signing Elye Wahi claimed a point for the hosts barely 10 minutes after the break, having joined on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, in Claude Puel’s first game of his second stint at the helm.

Frenchman Puel replaced Franck Haise on the French Riviera on Monday with Nice struggling close to the relegation zone.

The 64-year-old had been in charge of Nice between 2012 and 2016 before a two-year spell at Leicester.

Puel has taken over an outfit with issues on and off the field, with their only win since late October coming in December in a French Cup victory over second-tier Saint-Etienne.

In November, players, staff, and management had a run-in with 200 fans gathered in front of the training centre to express their anger at the Nice squad as they returned from a 3-1 defeat at Lorient.

At the Allianz Riviera, Puel brought on 23-year-old Wahi at half-time and nine minutes later he drew the sides level.

Former Marseille forward Wahi had three chances to claim all three points but his best opportunity was stopped by Strasbourg goalkeeper Mike Penders.

Earlier, Czech Republic forward Pavel Sulc scored twice as Lyon beat Monaco 3-1 to maintain their hopes of European football next season.

Later, Rennes moved two points off Lille in the final Champions League qualifying spot winning by beating their hosts 2-0 thanks to second half efforts from right-back Przemyslaw Frankowski and winger Quentin Merlin. — AFP