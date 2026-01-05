PETALING JAYA, Jan 5 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued their excellent run by maintaining their unbeaten record in the Super League this season after defeating Selangor at Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium, last night.

The visiting team needed only seven minutes to open the score through Nacho Mendez’s powerful shot that was deflected by the Selangor defence.

Stunned by the early goal, the Red Giants tried to improve their game in pursuit of an equaliser, with several dangerous attacks launched at the JDT defence.

Selangor’s efforts almost paid off through their striker, Chrigor Moraes, in the 17th minute but the one-on-one situation was saved by JDT goalkeeper Ahmad Syihan Hazmi.

Selangor FC managed to get a chance this time through their winger Muhamad Faisal Abdul Halim in the 27th minute but his shot was slightly off target, thus seeing the score remain 1-0 until the final whistle of the first half.

Entering the second half, Selangor continued to show their game style in pursuit of an equaliser but no goals were scored.

On the other hand, JDT managed to score their second goal in the match through Bergson Da Silva at the end of the match, thus seeing a 2-0 victory for the Southern Tigers.

Meanwhile at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, hosts KL City managed to collect all three points after defeating Immigration FC 4-2.

The captain of the city squad, Paulo Josue, put his team 1-0 ahead in the first half with his goal in the 31st minute.

Continuing the second half, Immigration were aggressive when they managed to produce two goals through Fadzeul Danel Nizam and Eduardo Sosa respectively in the 47th and 61st minutes.

However, the home team equalised again through Josue who managed to score his second goal in the action in the 68th minute.

Bad luck befell the Immigration squad in the 70th minute when they had to play with 10 players after Mior Dani Armin Mior Ariffin was shown a red card following a second yellow card, after receiving the first yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Risto Vidakovic’s team cheered again when Safawi Rasid found the net in the 76th minute to put KL City back in front.

Two minutes later Kpah Sherman added his name as a scorer, thus confirming a 4-2 victory for KL City. — Bernama