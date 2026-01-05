KUANTAN, Jan 5 — Two police officers and five rank-and-file personnel were detained on suspicion of drug abuse at a shop in Mentakab on Saturday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said all the male officers and personnel, aged between their 20s and 40s, were arrested in a raid at about 2.15am.

“I can confirm the arrests, and initial urine screening tests found one officer and five personnel to be positive for drugs,” he said when contacted yesterday.

He said they are being remanded until today to assist investigations under Section 12(3) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act.

Yahaya said the police would not compromise on any misconduct and that if they are found guilty, their supervisors would also face action.

It is understood that, besides the two officers holding the rank of inspector and the five personnel holding the ranks of corporal and lance corporal, two Thai women and a local man were also detained. — Bernama