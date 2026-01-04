KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) is focusing on the implementation of a new preschool curriculum and the launch of an Education Development Plan as key priorities for the 2026 school session.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said 2026 marks a critical year, following the return of the school year to a January start, and will also see the preschool curriculum introduced ahead of its original 2027 schedule.

“The MOE’s primary focus is the implementation of this new preschool curriculum. Our second key priority is the new Education Development Plan, which is scheduled for launch in January,” she said during the Ceria ke Sekolah programme with the ERM Foundation in the Bandar Tun Razak constituency.

Also present were Bandar Tun Razak MP, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and the Prime Minister’s political secretary, Datuk Azman Abidin.

On a separate matter, Fadhlina described the school aid initiative as a significant help in alleviating the financial burden on parents with school-going children.

She said 800 students received assistance at today’s event, adding that the total number of recipients in the Bandar Tun Razak constituency is approximately 5,000.

Such initiatives, she said, align with the Madani government’s commitment to safeguarding children’s educational welfare and ensuring they are better prepared for school.

Separately, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the prime minister’s wife, remarked that the programme reflects the collective concern to assist underprivileged families.

“Alhamdulillah. This is a very meaningful occasion, allowing us to come together and provide assistance to those in need.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the sponsor, ERM Foundation, for its ongoing commitment and support for our young people,” she said during her speech.

Meanwhile, ERM Foundation founder Xin Er said the initiative, which provided 800 students in Bandar Tun Razak with RM300 each in financial aid and school supplies, is meant to assist underprivileged children with their new school session, adding that the foundation hopes to continue it annually. — Bernama