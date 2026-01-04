ALOR SETAR, Jan 4 — A company director pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to three charges of uttering words alleged to have hurt the religious feelings of Muslims, using criminal force and making an obscene gesture at a police officer.

Teoh Siew Li, 35, entered the plea after the charges were read out before Magistrate Nur Syifa Mohd Hamzah.

For the first charge, Teoh was accused of using criminal force by spitting at a police officer with the intent to prevent the officer from carrying out his duties at Jalan Perusahaan 2, Taman Bandar Baru Mergong, at noon on December 31 last year.

She was charged under Section 353 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

For the second charge, Teoh was accused of uttering insulting words and making an obscene gesture at the same police officer at the same location and time, under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine or both, upon conviction.

She was also charged with deliberately hurting the religious feelings of Muslims by uttering words that are insulting to Islam at the same location and time, under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to one year or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed bail of RM12,000 with one surety and fixed January 20 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by State Director of Prosecutions Datuk Khairul Anuar Abdul Halim, while the accused was not represented. — Bernama