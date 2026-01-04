KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by a United States (US) military operation in Caracas was unprecedented in scope and nature.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he was closely monitoring developments in Venezuela with grave concern, describing the US action as a clear violation of international law and an unlawful use of force against a sovereign state.

He stressed that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, must be released without delay, warning that the forcible removal of a sitting head of government through external intervention sets a dangerous precedent.

“It erodes fundamental restraints on the use of power between states and weakens the legal framework that underpins the international order.

“It is for the people of Venezuela to determine their own political future. As history has shown, abrupt changes in leadership imposed through external force often bring more harm than good, especially in a country already grappling with prolonged economic hardship and deep social strain,” he said.

Anwar reiterated that Malaysia remains firm in upholding international law and respecting sovereignty as essential foundations for peaceful relations between states.

“Constructive engagement, dialogue and de-escalation remain the most credible path towards an outcome that protects civilians and allows Venezuelans to pursue their legitimate aspirations without further harm,” he said.

According to US President Donald Trump, US forces captured Maduro and his wife early Saturday and flew them to New York, where they are expected to face federal charges.

Trump also announced that the US would administer Venezuela until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” is secured. — Bernama