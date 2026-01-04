KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — As more Malaysians switch to electric vehicles (EVs), concerns have emerged over the technology’s safety during floods, particularly the risk of electric shock and the use of public charging stations in flood-affected areas.

Responding to these concerns, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) emphasised that user safety and comfort remain its top priorities, including in the use of EVs and the charging facilities, especially during extreme weather such as the monsoon season and floods.

According to TNB, automatic power cut-off mechanisms, tightly sealed battery structures and high-voltage cable insulation ensure EVs do not endanger users, with the risk of electric shock being almost zero.

“EVs are designed with very strict safety systems to ensure they remain safe during floods. Modern charging stations are built with safety features such as water- and dust-resistant designs, automatic cut-off systems and moisture sensors.

“These devices will automatically stop operating when irregularities occur, including when submerged by floodwaters. Charging stations are equipped with sufficient electrical protection, including auto-trip mechanisms, in the event of immersion or unsafe conditions to minimise risks to the public,” TNB said in a written response to Bernama.

TNB said most charging stations are fitted with flood detectors to detect rising water levels early, while site conditions are also monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) and by site partners to ensure accurate flood information before action is taken.

The EV charging station operators have an Emergency Response Plan (ERP) specifically for floods, coordinated with TNB’s safety standard operating procedures, to ensure charging operations can be shut down, safety actions taken, and recovery carried out quickly and in a coordinated manner.

TNB said the risk to the electricity grid is very low, as charging stations are equipped with multiple layers of protection, including fuses, miniature circuit breakers (MCBs), and residual current devices (RCDs). They are also monitored through smart systems such as the Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) and Geographic Information System (GIS).

“TNB has mapped flood-affected areas in real time through the Flood Analysis and Risk Assessment System, which provides early information on installations at risk.

“This data helps TNB take proactive measures such as carrying out patrols at potentially affected installations and planning early to ensure the safety of the public and TNB assets,” it said.

At the same time, TNB also advised EV users to take immediate safety measures if water levels begin to rise or flooding occurs, including stopping charging immediately, moving vehicles to higher ground, and following safety instructions from charging system operators.

To reduce the risk of electrical accidents, users are advised not to touch submerged charging equipment, not to attempt to move a submerged EV, and not to charge vehicles during heavy rain or when the surrounding area is affected by flooding.

Meanwhile, Zero Emission Vehicle Association (ZEVA) president Wan Ahmad Zam Zam Wan Abd Wahab said so far, there have been no reports of electric shock incidents involving EV charging stations during floods, but users are still advised to remain cautious and avoid using chargers in high-risk areas.

He said most EV charging stations are designed in accordance with Energy Commission safety standards and international standards, including the use of IP (ingress protection) ratings for protection against water and dust.

“Critical equipment, such as control panels and distribution boards, is usually installed at higher levels to reduce the risk of damage from shallow floods, and the systems are designed in a fail-safe mode, meaning they will safely shut down when abnormal conditions occur,” he said. — Bernama