SEREMBAN, Jan 5 — The frustration of long traffic jams is one of the main reasons behind the misuse of emergency lanes on highways.

Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) director, Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said another common reason given by road users is that they are used to driving in the emergency lanes and want to reach their destination more quickly.

He emphasised that using the emergency lane not only breaks the law but also obstructs the movement of ambulances, fire trucks, and security forces, putting lives at risk.

“During the school holiday period, we launched an operation targeting the misuse of emergency lanes, from December 20 to January 11. As of yesterday, 325 notices were issued to road users who violated Regulation 53(1) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

“Those found guilty may face a fine of RM300 or be charged in court, and there will be no compromise for anyone involved,” he told reporters after observing the northbound traffic at the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

He added that last year, 2,288 cases of emergency lane misuse were recorded, clearly indicating that awareness and compliance with the regulation need to be improved.

Hanif also said that JPJ will continue its enforcement efforts in a sustained, targeted, and focused manner, particularly along major routes and high-risk areas.

The public can report traffic law violations through the MyJPJ app (e-Aduan) or by emailing [email protected] to help make enforcement more effective. — Bernama