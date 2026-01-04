KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — A pilot project involving the full closure of the U-turn at KM9.5 in both directions of the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) will begin tomorrow (January 5) and run on a trial basis for six months.

Besraya (M) Sdn Bhd said in a statement the closure is aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing the comfort and safety of expressway users.

It said rapid development along the Besraya corridor, including Sungai Besi, Kampung Malaysia, Kuchai Lama, Salak Selatan, Bandar Tasik Permaisuri and Taman Salak Jaya, has led to increased traffic volume and congestion during morning and evening peak hours.

“Traffic weaving at the KM9.5 U-turn has also disrupted the main carriageway flow and contributed to congestion in the surrounding area,” the statement said.

During the closure period, motorists travelling from the south are advised to use the U-turn at KM8.6, while motorists travelling from the north should use the U-turn at KM10.5.

Besraya apologised for any inconvenience caused and advised motorists to plan their journeys accordingly, adding that enquiries can be made via the Besline hotline at 1-800-88-0999. — Bernama