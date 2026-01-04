MELAKA, Jan 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to make several important announcements during the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly for January tomorrow.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated that during the assembly, the prime minister will deliver his 2026 New Year Message and make key announcements regarding critical issues involving the economy, education, and institutional reform.

“Tomorrow (Monday), the first day of January [work week], the prime minister will call a special Cabinet meeting where several urgent issues will be discussed. Following that, at 11:30am, the prime minister will deliver his New Year Message (2026) to the staff of the Prime Minister’s Department,” he said during his opening speech at the Melaka DAP Convention here today.

Also present was Melaka DAP Chairman and Kota Melaka Member of Parliament, Khoo Poay Tiong.

Loke noted that the expected announcements demonstrate the seriousness of the prime minister and the Madani Government leadership in addressing the current issues and problems faced by the people, particularly in navigating a challenging economic climate.

“There are many issues that they (business owners) are facing which may cause the business environment or climate to be less than positive.

“However, these matters will be addressed, especially regarding tax refunds, and I am confident that positive announcements will be made tomorrow to tackle critical issues such as these,” he said.

He added that the message will also outline the primary direction for the country and the government in conjunction with the new year.

“But what is most important is the implementation and the actions taken by the government,” he said. — Bernama