SINGAPORE, Jan 4 — Learning how to drive in Singapore has become significantly more expensive, as driving centres have announced fee increases effective January 1, 2026.

At the Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC), simulator training costs have surged by 25.2 per cent, now priced at S$30.52 (RM96.18) per session, The Straits Times reported today.

According to the Singapore-based newspaper, theory lesson fees have also risen, with a 23.1 per cent increase to S$21.80 (RM68.85) for a 100-minute class.

Charges at the Bukit Batok Driving Centre during peak hours now cost S$86.11 (RM273.65) for a practical driving lesson, marking a 6.8 per cent rise.

At ComfortDelGro Driving Centre, peak hour lesson fees are up by 9.3 per cent, bringing the cost to S$89.38 (RM283.67) per session.

These increases extend to motorcycle and heavy vehicle lessons as well, with SSDC raising heavy vehicle rental fees by 26.3 per cent.

Driving centres reportedly said the price hikes are necessary to better compensate instructors and to contend with rising operational costs.

But some students view it differently, with The Straits Times reporting one 18-year-old claiming to have to pay extra just to book his lessons, as slots are quickly filled.

As these new prices take effect, many are left wondering how they will navigate the escalating costs of driving lessons in 2026.

By comparison, the total cost for driving lessons in Malaysia for the regular Class D cars generally ranges from RM1,200 to RM2,500 as of 2025, covering enrolment, theory, practical lessons, and tests, with potential slight increases due to fee adjustments from the Road Transport Department.

Individual lesson rates average around RM86 an hour, though there are packages that bundle fees for the learners driving licence application (between RM30 and RM60), theoretical/computer tests, and practical sessions.