TANGKAK, Jan 4 — A mother and daughter were killed in a road accident involving two vehicles at Kilometre 33 of Jalan Kebun Baru–Bukit Serampang here on Saturday.

Tangkak district police chief Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib said his department received a report of the incident at 8.15pm, according to a Sinar Harian report.

He said the crash involved a red Honda City and a grey Mitsubishi Triton.

“Initial investigations suggest the accident occurred when the Mitsubishi Triton driver struck a buffalo that suddenly crossed the road.

“As a result of the collision, the four‑wheel drive lost control, veered into the opposite lane and rammed into the Honda City,” he said in a statement to the daily.

Roslan said the Honda City’s front passenger, a 74‑year‑old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda City, a 42‑year‑old woman, was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at Tangkak Hospital.

Two rear passengers in the Honda City and the Mitsubishi Triton driver, who sustained injuries, were taken to Tangkak Hospital for further treatment, while the victims’ bodies were sent to the hospital for post‑mortem examinations.

Roslan said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The daily also quoted him as advising livestock owners to ensure their animals are not left to roam freely, as this could endanger road users.

He further reminded motorists to drive cautiously, especially in dark or high‑risk areas.

Members of the public with information on the incident are urged to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Faszrulhaq Zulkapli, at 012‑230 6943 to assist in the investigation.