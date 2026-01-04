KAJANG, Jan 4 — A private sector worker has been detained for allegedly involved in a fight at the Sungai Long Toll Plaza on the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE) heading towards Balakong on Friday.

According to Sinar Harian, Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the 30‑year‑old man was arrested at 10.30pm on Saturday.

“Further checks found the suspect has a prior criminal record. He has been remanded for three days until Monday for further investigation,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Naazron said the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 48(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police have called on members of the public with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Inspector Ghazali Zulkifli, at 016‑9740758 to assist in the investigation.

On Friday, media reported that police opened an investigation paper into a fight believed to have taken place at about 9am. One of the individuals was seen holding an object believed to be a stick at the toll plaza. The incident also caused traffic obstruction to other highway users.