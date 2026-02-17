GEORGE TOWN, Feb 17 — A storage facility for second-hand and recyclable goods, along with a motorcycle, was destroyed in a fire at Jalan Pokok Ceri, Air Itam, late last night.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division Assistant Director John Sagun Francis said that the emergency call was received at 11.43pm.

The first engine from the Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Station was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a 120-square-foot storage unit for second-hand and recyclable items engulfed in flames. The fire also involved a Honda RS motorcycle parked at the location.

“No victims were reported in the incident. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze by 12.01am, and the entire extinguishing operation concluded at 1.16am today,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the cause of the fire and the total estimated losses are still under investigation. — Bernama