LONDON, Dec 28 — Arsenal responded to the pressure applied by Manchester City by beating Brighton 2-1 to retake top spot in the Premier League after Rayan Cherki inspired Pep Guardiola’s side to victory at Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa remain just three points behind the leaders ahead of their trip to Arsenal on Tuesday after substitute Ollie Watkins struck twice in a 2-1 win at Chelsea.

Florian Wirtz scored his first Liverpool goal as the Reds beat Wolves 2-1 on an emotional occasion at Anfield, where Diogo Jota’s former clubs met for the first time since his death.

City’s 2-1 win in the lunchtime kick-off at the City Ground took them top for a couple of hours.

However, Arsenal hit straight back despite making life difficult for themselves against inferior opposition once more.

“The margins should have been much bigger,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “With the amount of situations, chances, open chances that we generated through the game, it should never be 2-1.”

Martin Odegaard’s fine strike was all the home side had to show for their first-half domination at the Emirates.

Arteta’s men had some fortune for the vital second goal when Georginio Rutter turned Declan Rice’s corner into his own net.

But Arsenal nerves were frayed after Diego Gomez pulled a goal back.

David Raya produced a stunning save to deny Yankuba Minteh as Arsenal held on to win by a solitary goal for the seventh time in their 13 league victories this season.

In-form Cherki

City were also pushed all the way for an eighth consecutive win as Forest belied their position just above the relegation zone.

But the in-form Cherki produced two moments of magic to keep Guardiola’s men right on Arsenal’s tails.

The Frenchman teed up Tijjani Reijnders to open the scoring early in the second half.

Omari Hutchinson finished off a fine team move to bring Forest level almost immediately.

Cherki, though, drilled in Josko Gvardiol’s knock down on 83 minutes.

“I was overweight after Christmas and now I’ve lost all my kilos,” said Guardiola, who had threatened his players with being dropped if they had over indulged this week. “A really, really, really important three points.”

Villa have won 11 successive games to match their best run since 1914 and maintain a surprise title challenge.

Unai Emery’s team were second best during a dominant first half from Chelsea, who led through Joao Pedro.

But the Spanish coach turned the game with a triple substitution on the hour mark as Watkins rediscovered his form in front of goal.

The England international had scored just three times all season prior to his double in 19 second-half minutes to keep Villa dreaming of a first league title since 1981.

Jota’s children join tributes

Two of Jota’s three children and other family members were mascots at Anfield as part of a series of tributes to the Portugal international, who was killed in a car crash in July.

On the field, both teams have suffered since but Liverpool continued their turnaround in fortunes to climb into the top four.

Ryan Gravenberch slammed home the opening goal before Wirtz finally struck for the first time since his £100 million ($135 million) move from Bayer Leverkusen.

“I think today he showed much more than just the goal he scored,” said Liverpool manager Arne Slot. “He was special for us in many parts of the game.”

Liverpool are now unbeaten in seven games but were still far from convincing against a Wolves side without a league win all season.

Santiago Bueno pulled a goal back for the visitors, who remain on just two points from 18 games.

West Ham are still five points adrift of safety as Raul Jimenez earned Fulham a 1-0 win at the London Stadium.

Burnley are now winless in nine games after a 0-0 draw at home to Everton.

Brentford climbed into the top half with a 4-1 win over struggling Bournemouth thanks to a Kevin Schade hat-trick. — AFP