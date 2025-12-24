LIVERPOOL, Dec 24 — Alexander Isak faces two months on the sidelines after fracturing his leg in a “reckless challenge” from Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven, Liverpool boss Arne Slot said yesterday.

The Sweden striker was injured in a tackle from the defender in the act of scoring the opening goal in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Spurs.

The Premier League champions said in a statement on Monday the forward had undergone surgery on “an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture” in his left leg.

“It’s going to be a long injury, for a couple of months,” Slot told reporters. “So, yeah, that’s a big, big, big disappointment for him. And as a result also of course for us.”

The Dutchman, whose team are fifth in the Premier League, described Van de Ven’s tackle as “reckless”.

“The tackle of Van de Ven, if you make that tackle 10 times, I think 10 times there’s a serious chance that a player gets a serious injury,” he said.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank was unimpressed with Slot’s verdict and jumped to Van de Ven’s defence when he faced the media just hours after the Liverpool manager’s blast.

“I am obviously disagreeing in many ways. Unfortunately Isak plants his foot so it makes it look worse than it is, but that is a natural action for a defender,” Frank said.

“Reckless challenge? I don’t think you see anything like that from Micky. He is very fair and I know the two players have sorted it out, so that’s a good sign.”

Isak’s injury is the latest setback for the 26-year-old after he signed from Newcastle for a British record fee of £125 million (RM682 million) on transfer deadline day in September.

He arrived at Anfield lacking match fitness after his protracted move and subsequently suffered a groin injury, which set him back further.

‘Difficult period’

Slot admitted it had been a “challenging and difficult period” for his new striker, who has scored just three goals in 16 appearances in all competitions.

But he believes Isak could still play a valuable role later in the season.

“You join a new club, usually when you join a new club, he was very excited of course as well, but you want to show immediately all the qualities you have, but that was simply impossible,” said Slot.

“Maybe no one understands, but if you haven’t trained for three or four months on a serious level with the team, and you are playing in this league you need to be on top of your game to impact a game of football.”

Slot added: “We always knew it would take him time and that’s why he’s so unlucky that he’s now injured because we all saw with his goal against West Ham, with this goal, that he was getting closer and closer to the player he was last season at Newcastle.”

Isak’s absence will be a major blow for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations and Cody Gakpo a doubt for Saturday’s home match against bottom club Wolves.

Hugo Ekitike, who has scored five goals in his past four games, and the little-used Federico Chiesa are the only fit senior forwards.

Isak’s injury means Liverpool could boost their attacking options in the January transfer window but Slot was tightlipped when asked about a potential move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo. — AFP