LIVERPOOL, Feb 27 — Liverpool posted record revenue of £703 million (RM3.6 billion) for the year up to May 2025, the season they won their 20th English Premier League title, the club said today.

The club, who topped Deloitte’s chart as the highest-earning Premier League side, reported a profit of £8 million after tax with a sharp rise in media, matchday and commercial revenues, while staffing and ⁠administrative costs also ⁠went up significantly.

Liverpool’s media ⁠revenue increased by ⁠£60 million to £264 million. They also saw a rise of ⁠£14 million in matchday revenue, and a £15 million increase in commercial revenue.

But administrative costs went up by £57 million, ⁠and staffing costs also rose by £42 million.

“Several other categories of ⁠costs have also seen double-digit growth ⁠in ⁠recent years, impacting the marginal return from core operations such as matchday,” Liverpool said in a statement. — Reuters