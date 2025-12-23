LONDON, Dec 23 — Fulham climbed away from the Premier League relegation zone and left Nottingham Forest mired in the fight for survival after Raul Jimenez’s penalty sealed a 1-0 win on Monday.

Marco Silva’s side started the day just two points above fourth-bottom Forest, but Jimenez’s first-half goal at Craven Cottage moved them 10 points clear of the bottom three.

While Fulham’s relegation fears were eased heading into the Christmas schedule, Forest are just five points ahead of third-bottom West Ham in the scrap to avoid crashing into the Championship.

Forest had won six of their previous eight games in all competitions, with last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Tottenham seen as a sign of their improvement under new boss Sean Dyche.

But Fulham punctured Forest’s positivity as they bounced back from their midweek League Cup quarter-final loss at Newcastle.

Fulham were without Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, who are representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

But that didn’t stop the Cottagers from clinching successive league wins after beating Burnley last weekend.

“We are very happy and pleased for the three points. They are massive for us,” Silva said.

“We spoke before the match about how it’s going to be important for us to win again at home, and to have back-to-back league victories.”

Dyche added: “That killer instinct was not there tonight. It’s a reminder if you’re not at it, the game will go against you.

“We got into good moments, but never really threatened. We have to do the basics better.”

Forest striker Igor Jesus had scored twice in his previous four appearances, but the Brazilian blazed wastefully over after Callum Hudson-Odoi’s pass picked him out eight yards from goal.

Igor Jesus squandered another chance moments later with a hesitant touch that allowed Joachim Andersen to snuff out the danger with a last-ditch tackle.

In keeping with a sloppy first half from both teams, Forest midfielder Douglas Luiz swiped wildly off target and Fulham’s Sasa Lukic drilled wide from the edge of the area.

Jimenez was inches away from breaking the stalemate when the Mexico striker headed into the side-netting from Antonee Robinson’s cross.

Fulham finally had some momentum and they took the lead with their first shot on target deep into first-half stoppage time.

Luiz’s trip on Kevin conceded the penalty and Jimenez stepped up to send John Victor the wrong way from the spot.

Jimenez has now scored all 11 penalties he has taken in the Premier League.

Igor Jesus went close to a Forest equaliser early in the second half with a chip that drifted just over.

Forest were pushing hard and Murillo forced Fulham keeper Bernd Leno into action with a long-range blast before Morgan Gibbs-White shot narrowly wide. — AFP