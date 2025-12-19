BANGKOK, Dec 19 — The national contingent has managed to break the medal tally record for SEA Games outside of Kuala Lumpur after collecting 221 medals so far in the 2025 SEA Games here today.

The National Sports Council confirmed that Malaysia broke the record when the contingent picked up its 217th medal in the 33rd edition through the women’s cricket team’s bronze medal in the T20 event after they lost to defending champions Thailand with seven wickets at the TerdThai Cricket Grounds.

“The historic moment occurred through the 217th medal in the T20 women’s cricket, making it the highest number of medals won by the national contingent in the SEA Games outside of Kuala Lumpur, beating the 216-medal haul at the 2007 SEA Games in Korat, Thailand,” the council posted on Facebook today.

As of 5.45pm local time, Malaysia has won 54 gold, 55 silver and 112 bronze medals.

The national women’s cricket squad’s silver medal in the T20 event is their best achievement so far following their bronze medals in 2017 and 2023. — Bernama