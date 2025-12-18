PHNOM PENH, Dec 18 — Cambodia’s defence ministry said Thailand’s military today bombed the casino hub of Poipet, a major land crossing between the two nations which are engaged in renewed clashes along their border.

Thai forces “dropped 2 bombs in the area of Poipet Municipality, Banteay Meanchey Province” at around 11am (0400 GMT) Thursday, the Cambodian defence ministry said in a statement.

Thailand has not commented on the strike as of early this afternoon.

The renewed fighting between the South-east Asian neighbours this month has killed at least 21 people in Thailand and 17 in Cambodia, while displacing around 800,000, officials said.

The conflict stems from a territorial dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km border and a smattering of ancient temple ruins situated on the frontier.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the fresh fighting, claiming self-defence and trading accusations of attacks on civilians.

Cambodia’s interior ministry said Tuesday at least four casinos in the country were damaged by Thai strikes since the fighting began on December 7. — AFP