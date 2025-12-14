BANGKOK, Dec 14 — Winning Malaysia’s first ever gold in men’s T20 cricket event has only whetted the national team’s appetite for more at the SEA Games Thailand 2025, said the squad’s vice-captain Virandeep Singh.

Malaysia secured the gold after emerging champions in the single league-format competition, following a six-wicket victory over Singapore in their final group match at Terdthai Cricket Ground, winning all four matches for a total of eight points.

Despite battling a headache, Virandeep, who played a key role with 65 runs, said the aim now is firmly set on adding a second gold medal in the men’s T10 event, which kicks off on Monday.

“I am glad that we managed to get over the line and won gold medal for Malaysia,” he told reporters after the final.

He also said that exposure to overseas leagues had helped him learn how to manage nerves, stay calm and perform in high-pressure situations, something he hopes will benefit Malaysian cricket as a whole.

The player, who has featured in leagues in Nepal, Canada and the Cayman Islands, believed such experiences have broadened his understanding of the game under different conditions.

“I am blessed to be given such opportunity to play with our talented boys, I hope the world is watching and the boys will get opportunity to go out and join leagues around the world as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, team manager Vijayalingam Vythilingam told Bernama that the team had performed extremely well and worked diligently to earn the gold medal.

Malaysia’s unbeaten streak began with a began a 114-run win over the Philippines last Tuesday, followed by a seven-wicket victory against Indonesia a day later, an eight-wicket win against hosts Thailand yesterday and finally, today’s victory over Singapore.

The Philippines were second in the league standings, winning the silver medal, while 2017 champions Singapore settled for bronze with four points.

Malaysia previously won the silver medal in 2017 and 2023.

The SEA Games Thailand 2025 is taking place from Dec 9 to 20 across two provinces in Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama