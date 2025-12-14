KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The spirit of Christmas on Dec 25 is becoming increasingly evident as Christians take advantage of the weekend to make preparations and shop for essential festive items such as decorations, new clothes and presents.

Major shopping malls are also filled with colourful decorations, adding to the festive atmosphere.

In the capital, a Bernama survey found that the iconic Suria KLCC shopping mall continues to be a focal point for both local and foreign visitors, not only for shopping but also for capturing memorable photographs against the various colourful decorations and giant Christmas trees that adorn the space.

A tourist from the United Kingdom, Liam Harrison, 34, said this is his first time celebrating Christmas in Malaysia and described the pre-celebration festivities as similar to those in his home country.

Another tourist, Sarah Bannet, 38, from Australia, said she was impressed by the lively Christmas preparations in Malaysia.

“Although Malaysia is a Muslim-majority country, the Christmas atmosphere here feels warm and family-friendly. The light decorations, music and activities around shopping malls make it feel like a real celebration. I love how everyone, regardless of background, joins in the festive joy,” she said.

In PENANG, a survey in a shopping centre in Bandar Sunway Seberang Jaya found the atmosphere to be very lively, with most premises offering special promotions and setting up stalls selling personal ornaments, games and pastries.

To enliven the celebration, the management took the initiative to create a special space decorated with colourful ornaments resembling a fantasy world in order to attract visitors, especially children, to play and take commemorative photographs.

A shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur pulls out the stops for the Christmas season. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Meanwhile, in SARAWAK, the same situation was also felt with shopping malls in Kuching filled with people making preparations, especially with the year-end promotional offers.

Sarawak Energy officer Ollingga lowance, 41, who was at the Kuching Sentral shopping mall said early preparations made it easier to plan the celebration with family, as well as early preparations help to save time and reduce the stress leading up to the festive day.

“Every year, I make early preparations and buy clothes for my children and myself, including decorating the home for Christmas. If we keep this to the last minute, then we will be jostling with other people, so that’s what I’m trying to avoid,” said the father of four.

For private sector employee, Suzzy Ellyana Jeffery, 31, the year-end promotions are her main draw for shopping, as the discounts offered help her get festive essentials at affordable prices.

In SABAH, in conjunction with Christmas this year, civil servant Marryan Razan, 40, said she is making simple preparations and has only bought one new outfit.

“What makes me even happier is being able to prepare Christmas gifts for my 20 nieces and nephews,” said the resident of Kampung Tiong, Tamparuli.

Meanwhile, the Sabah government will be organising the state-level Christmas Day celebration with the theme “Hope For Peace In Love” on Dec 16 at Padang Merdeka, from 6.50 pm to 10 pm. — Bernama