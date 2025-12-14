BUKIT MERTAJAM, Dec 14 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has decided to abolish the Ministry of Education Malaysia Training Management System (SPLKPM) as an ongoing measure to reduce teachers’ workload.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the decision was made following the ministry’s ongoing assessment of teachers’ workload as well as feedback from educators who felt the system was affecting their focus on their core duties.

She said the MOE had implemented various interventions previously, including improvements to the Student Discipline System, in an effort to address teacher workload issues from time to time.

“Today, the Ministry of Education announced that the SPLKPM has been abolished because it directly affects the welfare of teachers and their workload.

“Every step taken is part of the Ministry of Education’s ongoing commitment to reducing teachers’ workload,” she said in a press conference at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Sheikh Tahir Jalaluddin school project handover ceremony here today.

Fadhlina said SPLKPM was often a topic of discussion among teachers, who wanted to see them not be bound by the requirements of the system to the point of disrupting the focus on teaching and learning in the classroom.

According to her, the abolition of the system was intended to give teachers space to focus fully in the classroom, especially ahead of the implementation of the new curriculum and education development plan that will be introduced next year.

She stressed that the Ministry of Education would continue to examine any steps that could be taken to consistently reduce teachers’ workload in order to strengthen the quality of national education. — Bernama