KOTA BHARU, Dec 14 — Farmers under the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (Kada) recorded losses exceeding RM2.3 million following recent northeast monsoon floods in the state.

Kada chairman Khalid Abdul Samad said the losses were caused by destroyed padi crops affecting 269 farmers in Tumpat, Pasir Puteh and Bachok, covering 741.78 hectares.

He added that almost the entire loss had been compensated through the Padi Crop Takaful Scheme, amounting to over RM2.2 million, following a registration drive launched last year.

“Compensation is provided at RM3,000 per hectare for affected crops exceeding 76 days, with approval expected within 30 to 60 days,” he told reporters after attending the 2025 Kada Appreciation event here today.

About 90 per cent of the 7,200 farmers under Kada have registered for the scheme to qualify for compensation in the event of disasters such as floods, Khalid said.

He noted that the government allocated RM50 million for the scheme’s premiums, with farmers required only to register to enjoy its benefits.

“The remaining unregistered farmers mostly face issues with land documentation,” he added.

Khalid also said Kada allocated RM700,000 for cleaning and maintenance of 58 kilometres of drainage and irrigation systems under its jurisdiction.

“This initiative aims to reduce the risk and impact of future floods and minimise crop damage, while the second-season padi planting began on Dec 1,” he said.

He stressed the need for dam construction to manage excess water during the rainy season and for use during droughts, noting that this falls under the Department of Irrigation and Drainage. — Bernama