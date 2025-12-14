BEIJING, Dec 14 — If you’re on Rednote/Xiaohongshu a lot you might have seen videos of a petite Chinese schoolgirl showing off her hoop skills.

According to media outlet Sixth Tone, Feng Minmin is a second year high school student and is only 155 centimetres in height.

Feng acknowledges that her height is considered on the short side even for women but has that stopped her from being very good at basketball? Not at all.

One particular move, dubbed the “dragon’s tail” or shenlong baiwei in Chinese has become one of her hallmarks.

It is similar to a reverse windmill layup.

Her videos first started appearing on the Xiaohungshu user 小黄Calm's channel.

Seeing people do the move online inspired Feng to learn and perfect it, little knowing that it would make her an online sensation.

Feng is currently specialising in sports in her high school, practicing basketball for one to two hours in the morning and afternoon.

Her favourite player? Of course, it’s LeBron James, whose reverse windmill dunk is known for its power.

With her skills and determination, Feng is definitely a young player to watch.