BANGKOK, Dec 8 — Malaysia’s Chef de Mission (CDM) to the SEA Games Thailand 2025 Nurul Huda Abdullah has assured that the safety and welfare of national athletes remain fully protected despite the ongoing tension between Thailand and Cambodia.

Nurul Huda said the Malaysian contingent had been continuously updated on the latest situation and reminded to stay focused on their mission at the biennial Games.

She emphasised that potential security concerns should not distract the athletes as every necessary precaution had been taken to ensure their well-being.

“I think so far all the athletes that I have spoken to and all the teams that are already here, they have all been well prepared. They are really, really excited for the Games starting and I want them to focus on that.

“So far, they shouldn’t be worried. We will take care of their safety. Their safety is assured and their welfare is assured and we have their best interests at heart,” she said when met after the Flag Raising Ceremony of the 2025 Thailand SEA Games at the Hua Mark Indoor Stadium here, today.

Earlier today, the media reported that Thailand had said it launched airstrikes into Cambodia on Monday as fighting broke out in multiple areas along their disputed border, after both countries accused the other of breaching a ceasefire.

Nurul Huda added that the contingent was coordinating closely with the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand including the activation of contingency channels as part of rapid response measures.

“We already have 24/7 rapid response channels activated. So there is no worries. No worries to the athletes and the officials that are already here,” she said.

Earlier, contingents from all 11 participating nations took part in the symbolic ceremony here, which marked the official opening of the Games scheduled from December 9 to 20.

The event began with the parade of athletes and officials into the venue, followed by the raising of national flags and the playing of national anthems before concluding with a group photo session.

Malaysia is targeting 200 medals of any colour with several sports beginning their competitions this week. — Bernama