KUANTAN, Feb 20 — A 22-year-old soldier attending the Class 1 Armour Crew Course at 10th Mile Camp here died yesterday evening after receiving treatment at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA).

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said Trooper K. Indiran was found unconscious at the camp on February 18 and rushed to HTAA for further treatment.

“The post-mortem has been completed and no physical injuries were found. The case has been classified as sudden death (SDR),” he said when contacted here yesterday.

Indiran’s family members are at the hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department to arrange for his remains to be taken to Penang for burial.

There were earlier allegations on social media suggesting his death was connected to bullying.

Meanwhile, his stepfather, L. Mathivanan, 35, said the family last spoke to Indiran a day before he was found unconscious.

“We had a video call and he appeared healthy and cheerful. He was even planning a family gathering next month.

“We are shocked. Indiran was a responsible son who helped care for his younger siblings who are still studying,” he said when met at the hospital.

Indiran was the son of the late Major C. Kayamboo, a Royal Malaysian Air Force pilot who died in a 2016 aircraft crash.

He was among 1,144 recruits who completed the Malaysian Army Young Soldier Training Series 200/2024 at the Basic Army Training Centre (PUSASDA) in Port Dickson on September 15, 2024.

Bernama previously reported that the tragedy that claimed his father’s life did not deter him from joining the military and following in his father’s footsteps. — Bernama