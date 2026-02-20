KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Bills on the separation of the roles of Attorney General (AG) and Public Prosecutor, and capping the Prime Minister’s term of office, will be tabled for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat this Monday, February 23.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, announced that the second reading of the Bill on the Separation of the Roles of the AG and Public Prosecutor will take place on March 2.

She added that the second reading of the Prime Minister’s Office Term Limit Bill is scheduled for March 3, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expected to table it.

Speaking at a briefing on the Bills with local media editors-in-chief today, Azalina said the proposed move to separate these legal and prosecutorial functions is aimed at reinforcing institutional independence and promoting greater transparency and fairness in the national legal system.

“Among the key proposals are the appointment of the Public Prosecutor by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at his discretion, upon the recommendation of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, after consultation with the Conference of Rulers, as well as the conferral of prosecutorial powers,” she said.

She said the Bill will clarify that the Public Prosecutor will hold a position equal to the AG in terms of rank and service, with proposed requirements including at least 10 years’ litigation experience and a fixed seven-year term.

On the Bill to cap the Prime Minister’s tenure at a maximum of 10 years or two terms, Azalina said the limit will be calculated cumulatively over a lifetime, whether the terms are served consecutively or not.

She added that once a Prime Minister reaches the aggregate 10-year limit and vacates office, the Cabinet will also stand dissolved. The Bill also provides for a transition period.

“Until a new Prime Minister is appointed under Article 43(2)(a), the outgoing Prime Minister and Cabinet will carry out only limited caretaker functions confined to the day-to-day administration of the government,” she explained.

Azalina said both Bills have received Cabinet approval and expressed hope they will secure bipartisan support in Parliament to strengthen the nation’s legal framework and democratic governance. — Bernama