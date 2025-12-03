NEW CASTLE, Dec 3 — Cristian Romero scored a dramatic overhead kick deep into stoppage time yesterday as struggling Spurs battled to a 2-2 draw against Newcastle, easing the growing pressure on manager Thomas Frank.

Eddie Howe’s team will be kicking themselves after twice letting their lead slip on home turf but Frank will breathe a sigh of relief after three straight defeats in all competitions.

Newcastle looked the more dangerous team for most of the game and limited the visitors to just two shots on target, both of which were converted by captain fantastic Romero.

First, the Argentine produced a fine diving header in the 78th minute to cancel out Newcastle substitute Bruno Guimaraes’ second-half opener.

That appeared to have been in vain as Anthony Gordon, another substitute, put the home side back ahead from the penalty spot eight minutes later.

But Romero scored his second in the 95th minute when his scuffed shot somehow sneaked through a knot of players and into Aaron Ramsdale’s net, leaving Newcastle scratching their heads.

The result leaves Spurs 11th in the Premier League, two places above Newcastle.

Tottenham manager Frank, already under pressure in his first season in charge of the London club, told Sky Sports the performance “showed fantastic mentality and character”.

“Every team needs that. It is fair to say it has been a tough week, fourth game in 10 days, third away game,” he said.

“St James’ Park is always a difficult place to come. Last 60 minutes I am very happy with that performance overall. The ability to react to setbacks was great.”

Newcastle dominance

Newcastle dominated possession for the bulk of the first half but had little of substance to show for their efforts.

They were a whisker away from taking the lead in the 35th minute when Joelinton, attacking down the right, shot across Guglielmo Vicario but saw his strike cannon back off the post.

Moments later Spurs themselves went close after a moment of magic from Lucas Bergvall, who produced a backheel that sailed just over Ramsdale’s bar.

Spurs survived a double scare early in the second half. First Vicario saved from Harvey Barnes and when the ball fell for Nick Woltemade, Kevin Danso cleared the German’s header off the line.

With a quarter of the game to go, Howe threw on Gordon and Anthony Elanga for Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy.

Five minutes after his introduction, England international Gordon raced down the left wing and delivered into the box.

The ball came back out and fell for Guimaraes, who produced a superb side-footed shot into the far corner in the 71st minute.

But seven minutes later Spurs were level when Romero headed home Mohammed Kudus’s cross.

Newcastle were handed the opportunity to take the lead again from the penalty spot after Rodrigo Bentancur and Dan Burn got into a tangle in the penalty box.

Play looked set to continue but referee Thomas Bramall was called to the pitchside monitor and awarded a penalty after a VAR review.

Gordon converted powerfully and appeared to have secured a valuable three points for his team but still the drama was not finished.

With the clock ticking down, Romero flew into the air, meeting a high ball after Newcastle failed to clear a Spurs corner.

It was not the cleanest strike, coming off his shin, but it dribbled into the net, earning a precious point for the visitors.

Howe bemoaned his team’s inability to hold out for victory.

“It’s a disappointing feeling having worked so hard,” he said. “I thought we were in the ascendancy, we had some good chances.” — AFP