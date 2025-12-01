LUSAIL, Dec 1 — The Formula One World Championship is set for a thrilling, down-to-the-wire finale, with Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri all firmly in contention to be crowned champion at the season’s final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

After the Qatar race, just 16 points separate the trio, setting up one of the tightest and most dramatic championship climaxes in recent memory.

Here’s what each driver needs to do to secure the title.

McLaren’s Lando Norris is seen after qualifying in second place with third-placed Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar, on November 29, 2025. — Reuters pic

Norris in the driver’s seat

As the championship leader, McLaren’s Lando Norris has the clearest path to his maiden title, with 408 points.

He will be crowned champion if he finishes on the podium (third or higher), regardless of what his rivals do.

He can also secure the title if Verstappen fails to finish in the top three and if his teammate Piastri does not finish at least second.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar, on November 30, 2025. — Reuters pic

Verstappen’s path to a fifth crown

Fresh off his victory in Qatar, reigning champion Max Verstappen remains firmly in the hunt for a fifth consecutive title.

After being more than 100 points behind in the title race at one stage, Verstappen is now just 12 points adrift of Norris.

The Dutchman will win the championship if he wins the race and Norris finishes fourth or lower.

A second-place finish could also be enough for Verstappen if Norris ends up outside the top eight.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri is seen ahead of the race for the Formula One Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar, on November 30, 2025. — Reuters pic

Piastri’s long shot

Oscar Piastri, who started the last race from pole, remains the outsider — but still has a chance.

Once the championship leader, he has now fallen to third after a collapse in form since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, leaving him 16 points behind teammate Norris.

His path to the title now requires a near-perfect result. The Australian will become champion if he wins the race, Norris finishes sixth or lower, and Verstappen fails to finish higher than fourth.

He is eliminated from contention if he finishes lower than second.